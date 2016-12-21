Fertlizer Company Helping Farmers Sustainability

One of the biggest fights farmers have on their hands in these days of environmental activism, is becoming and staying sustainable.

Dan Aberhart, President of Aberhart Ag Solutions for Bio-Cycle was a keynote speaker at the just wrapped up Farm Forum Event in Calgary, says they have a product that helps with organic sustainability

He basically takes food waste from grocery stores, add's elemental sulphur, from oil and gas production, and creates farm fertilizer.

"The cool part is I don't think it's really been done on a scale like this before. So we are taking grocery waste from the back end of grocery stores in Calgary. Reconstituting that into a compost. The finished compost is then blended with elemental sulphur and that becomes a macro-nutrient sulphur fertilizer."

Aberhart says the sulphur is a by-product that would otherwise go to waste, but when combined with the organic food waste becomes a totally organic, high nitrogen fertilizer that is completely sustainable.

And Aberhart says every producer should have a "sustainability story."