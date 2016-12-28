AAA Midgets Undefeated At Mac's

It's an off day for the Foothills CFR Chemical Bisons at the Mac's major Midget hockey tournement in Calgary.

The Bisons defeated the Alaska Oilers 4-1 Tuesday afternoon to run their record to 2-and-0.

They opened the tourney with a 5-2 win over the Red Deer Chiefs.

The Strathmore squad is back on the ice Thursday against the Greater Bancouver Canadians at 2:30 p.m. at the Father David Bauer Arena.

Meantime the Rocky Mountain Raiders are also off to a 2-and-0 start at the Mac's.

They blanked the Vancouver Island Seals 9-0 Tuesday night.

They take on the Westman Wildcats at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Max Bell Arena #2.