Another Squeaker For the High River Flyers

The High River Flyers fought until the very end Sunday, January 15, at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex, but just couldn't change their luck.

The teams were tied after two periods, but the Red Deer Vipers tucked away what would be the winning goal with just over 10 minutes left in play for a final score of 3-2.

Flyers General Manager, Vince Miller, says the boys are so close with each game, but they just need that first win to get them started.

"I think we're on the right track. You know its more about bounces, I think more than anything else with this team. I mean they're having a tough time winning, so the first thing on their mind is 'we don't want to lose' instead of 'how are we gonna win?'"

They look to get a win on Friday January 20 when they host the Three Hills Thrashers.

Puck drop at 8:15pm at the Rec Plex.