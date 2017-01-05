Back To Earth For Raiders Girls

The Rocky Mountain "AAA" Raiders midget girls are still riding high after winning the Mac's Tournament over the weekend.

Coach Paul Pozzi says it sure was something to see.

"It was pretty special. Especially, after falling short the year before. It was pretty exhilarating when that puck went in and it was all said and done with."

The girls, who call DeWinton and the Scott Seaman Sports Rink home, took out the Saskatoon Stars 5-4 in overtime to claim their first Mac's title New Years Day.

They're back in action in league play Saturday, January 7, at home against Red Deer.