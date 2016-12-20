Battle Of High River In High School Basketball

  • Print
Three games highlight the action for local basketball teams Tuesday, December 20, around the Foothills.

In High River the Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves Junior Boys head across town to take on the Highwood Mustangs.

Tip off is 5:30 P.M. at Highwood High.

The Notre Dame Senior Boys and Girls are on the bus, as they make their way to Strathmore for a date with the Spartans.

The girls go at 5:30 P.M., with the boys at 7:15 P.M.

