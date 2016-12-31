Bisons Enter Mac's Quarter Finals With Perfect Record

The Mac's AAA Hockey Tournament wrapped up round robin play yesterday.

The Foothills CFR Chemical Bisons snuffed out the Moose Jaw generals 7 to 4.

Zach huber led the team, landing a hat trick on the game.

They scored 5 of those goals in the second period alone.

The bisons move into the quarter-finals against the calgary royals today with a perfect 4 and 0 record.

Puck drops at noon in the Father David Bauer Arena.