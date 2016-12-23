Bisons/Okotoks Welcome Hungarians

The CFR Chemical Triple 'A' Midget Bisons will once again host one of the international teams partaking in the Mac's Midget Hockey Tournament over the Christmas break Friday night.

The Hungarian U-18 team will be one of four teams taking part in the tournament from outside North America.

Bisons Head Coach Sandy Henry says with a lot of pressure on the herd being a favourite in the tournament, this won't be a throw away exhibition game.

"We plan on playing our guys, looks like we're going to have a couple of affiliated players in just with injuries and what not," he says. "That;s how we're going to attack it and we're going try to develop of chemistry going into the Macs."

Henry expects the Hungarians to be just as skilled as his squad coming in.

"Honestly it's a simular style to what we play. We like to have the puck, we don't dump a lot of pucks in and we like to play at a high pace. That being said if that's their style of game which quite often it is then there's going to be one puck and we're both going to be trying to have it the whole time."

He adds saying there won't limited minutes for his core players like there was last year leading up to the Mac's.

"We plan to play our roster, we had two games in the past and I kind of divided them up I used all of our affiliates or tried to use them in both games and then have our full roster in boths games."

Game time is 7 p.m. at Pason Centennial Arena in Okotoks.