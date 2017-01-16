Bisons Streak Snapped & A Mixed Bag For Midgets

The Okotoks Bisons stretched their winning streak to 13 games, but couldn't manage 14 over the weekend.

They got past the Copperheads 6-5 in overtime Saturday, January 14, in Coaldale, but the league leading Cochrane Generals edged the hometown Bisons 4-3 in overtime Sunday, January 15 at the Murray Arena.

In the midget ranks, the CFR "AAA" Midget Bisons split their games, beating the Calgary Midget Flames 5-1 Friday, January 13, but falling 4-2 Sunday to the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs.

And the Rocky Mountain Raiders "AAA" midget girls fell 2-1 to the Calgary Fire Saturday in DeWinton.