Busy Weekend For Flyers

The new look High River Flyers will be a busy bunch this weekend.

They're home to Strathmore Friday, January 13, then travel to Banff Saturday, January 14, for a date with the Academy Bears.

Sunday, January 15 at 4:30 P.M. the Flyers are back home for a game against the Red Deer Vipers.

The game was originally set for Friday, October 14, but the Vipers weren't able to travel because of the weather and bad roads.