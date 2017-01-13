CFR Bisons Look To Regain Top Spot

The CFR "AAA" Midget Bisons will try to climb back into first place in the Alberta Midget Hockey League with a couple of wins this weekend.

They kick things off Friday, January 13, at home in Strathmore against the Calgary Midget Flames.

Then it's back home Sunday, January 15, AT 2 P.M. when the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs come to town.

The Bisons trail the Calgary Buffaloes by a single point for top spot in the South Division heading into the weekend.

The Rocky Mountain Raiders "AAA" midget girls have just one game this weekend as they host the Calgary Fire Saturday, January 14, at 4:45 P.M. at the Scott Seaman Sports Rink in DeWinton.