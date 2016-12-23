Claresholm Pays Tribute To Rodeo Champion

Tough Night For T-Wolves The Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves senior girls took one on the chin Tuesday, December 20, in high school basketball action. They were dropped 84-16 in Strathmore by the Spartans. The T-Wolves…

Battle Of High River In High School Basketball Three games highlight the action for local basketball teams Tuesday, December 20, around the Foothills. In High River the Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves Junior Boys head across town to take on…

Oilers Look For 7th Win In December Finale The Okotoks Oilers will play their final game of 2016 Tuesday night at home. For the fourth time this season, the green and gold will do battle with the Calgary Mustangs. The Oilers (22-8-5) will be…

Bisons Not Fearing The Target On Their Backs Going Into Mac's The Foothills CFR "AAA" Midget Bisons enter the 39th Annual Mac's Hockey Tournament as the top team in the Alberta Midget Hockey League and one of the favourites. Forward Kadan Hanas says it's kinda…

"AAA" Raiders Girls Won't Settle For Second This Year The Rocky Mountain Raiders "AAA" Midget girls are looking for a return trip to the women's finals at the Mac's Major Midget Hockey Tournament again this year. Captain Kennedy Brown says she wants it…

Senior Mustangs Girls In Strathmore To Tackle Hawks Plenty of high school basketball on tap this week as local teams square off before heading into the Christmas break. Just one game Monday, December 19, though, as the Highwood Mustangs Senior ladies…

Flyers Have Plenty Of Time To Ponder Over Christmas Make it 11 straight losses for the High River Flyers in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. They were 8-5 losers to Okotoks Friday, December 16, at home and then fell 5-2 to the Cubs in Medicine…

Local Midget Teams Rolling Heading Into The Mac's A win for the Foothills CFR "AAA" Midget Bisons in their lone game of the weekend. They were 7-1 winners over the Knights of Columbus Pats out of Edmonton Friday, December 16. They play their final…

Oilers Continue To Roll Heading Into Christmas Break A couple of wins for the Okotoks Oilers over the weekend. They beat the Canmore Eagles 3-1 Friday, December 16 in Canmore and then turned around to edge the Bonnyville Pontiacs 2-1 in overtime…

CFR Bisons Last Home Game Before Mac's Friday Night Just one home game left for the CFR Chemical AAA midget Bisons out of Strathmore before the Mac's Tournament. Friday the Bisons are home to the Knights of Columbus Pats at 8 p.m. at the family…

Oilers In Canmore Friday Night Just a trio of games for the Okotoks Oilers before the extended Christmas break. Friday night they're in Canmore to take on the Eagles. Okotoks sits in second place in the AJHL south, while the…

Flyers, Bisons Renew Rivalry Friday Night The pre-Christmas portion of the hockey schedule is coming to an end. In the Heritage Juinior "B" Hockey League Friday night the Okotoks Bisons are in High River to take on the struggling Flyers.…

T-Wolves Prove To Much For Oilfields On Busy Night In High School Basketball A busy night in high school basketball. In High River the Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves senior boys downed the Oilfields Drillers 67-48, Wednesday, December 14. In Okotoks, the Holy Trinity…

Oilers & Canucks Part IV The Okotoks Oilers have a chance to jump in the AJHL South Division standings Wednesday night. After picking up three points over the weekend and having two games in hand on the Calgary Canucks, they…