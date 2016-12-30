Clayton Pots Winner To Keep Bisons Undefeated At Mac's

A close game between the Foothills CFR Chemical Bisons and the Greater Vancouver Canadians ended in a 3 – 2 win for the Bisons Thursday afternoon at the Mac's Midget Tournament.

Zach Huber opened the scoring just under three minutes into the second period.

Vancouver tied the game up 1–1 with 4:10 remaining in the second, but Tarun Fizer gave the Bisons back the lead just before the end of the second.

After Vancouver tied it again Cole Clayton scored the game winner.



The Bisons wrap up the round robin Friday morning at 11:45 against the Moose Jaw Generals at the Max Bell #1.

The Rocky Mountain Raiders finish up the round robin Friday afternoon at 3 against the Melville Prairie Fire at the Max Bell #2.