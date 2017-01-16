Dawgs Kick Off 10th Anniversary Season This Month

The annual Okotoks Dawgs awards night is just a couple of weeks away.

Managing Director John Ircandia says this year is a special year for the Dawgs and it all starts at the banquet, Saturday, January 28.

"This year is the 10th Anniversary of the Dawgs being in Okotoks and at Seaman Stadium. If the Dawgs have had an impact on your lives, and your summer fun and your outlook for the community. Come on out and show your support."

This year's keynote speaker is former Toronto Blue Jays player, and manager, Buck Martinez.

Tickets are $125/ea or $800 for a table of eight.

For tickets call the Dawgs ticket office at (403)262-DAWG(3294).