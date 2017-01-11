Flyers Add Two To Roster

The High River Flyers of the Heritage Jr "B" Hockey League have brought in some reinforcements.

They've acquired Davis Sheldon of the Calgary Canucks.

He was a product of the Foothills Bisons and the UFA AAA Bisons, now the CFR Bisons.

The 19-year-old from Nanton has played with a few of the current Flyers.



They've also picked up a goalie from the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League in 18-year-old Billy Cawthorn.

Cawthorn was playing in Comox and calls Vernon home.

He has an .878 save percentage.

Both will be in the lineup this weekend .