Flyers Have Plenty Of Time To Ponder Over Christmas

Make it 11 straight losses for the High River Flyers in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League.

They were 8-5 losers to Okotoks Friday, December 16, at home and then fell 5-2 to the Cubs in Medicine Hat Saturday, December 17.

Both the Flyers and Bisons are done until the New Year.

The Flyers host the Banff Academy Bears Friday, January 6, while the Bisons head to Banff the following night, Saturday, January 7.