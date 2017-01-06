Flyers Hope New Year Bring End To Epic Losing Streak

The High River Flyers and their 11 game losing streak are back in action Friday, January 6, in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League as they get back to work after their Christmas break.

They host the Banff academy bears at 8:15 P.M. at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex.

The Okotoks Bisons open the stretch drive Saturday, January 7, in Banff against these same Bears.