The High River Flyers were right on the edge of ending their losing streak on Friday.

They were in the lead against Banff Academy until just a minute before the end of the third period, but a last minute goal from Banff dragged them into over-time.

When over-time went unresolved, the Flyers finally lost in a shoot out.

The final score of 4 to 3 will mark their 12th straight loss.

They try to turn their luck around against the Okotoks Bisons Sunday at Murray arena.