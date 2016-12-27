Foothills CFR Midget Bisons Taking Mac's "AAA" By Storm

The Mac's "AAA" Midget Hockey Tournament is going strong and our Foothills CFR Chemical Bison's are off to a great start.

The Bison's took on the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs Monday, and had nearly even shots on net for the game, but had far less trouble turning those shots into goals and they walked away with a 5-2 score on the night.

The Foothills Bisons square up with the Alaska Oilers today, we'll see if they can keep the ball rolling when the puck drops at 2:30 in the Max Bell Centre.