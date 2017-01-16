Foothills Sr. Boys And Girls Basketball Teams Out Of Town This Weekend

The Foothills Composite High School Sr. boys competed in the Bev Facey tournament in Sherwood Park this past weekend.

The first game of the tournament was on Friday, January 13, where they won 72-53 over the Salisbury Sabres.

The Sr. Falcons Boys then dominated the Hunting Hills through most of their second game.

Hunting Hills came back to close the gap to 15 points, but the Comp came away with a 69-47 final.

The Sr. Boys took second place after losing to the host Bev Facey squad 75-72 in the final.

The Sr. girls Falcons were also away this weekend playing in a tournament at the Chinook High school in Lethbridge.

In the ladies fist game against the host Chinook team, they came away with a 70-67 win, but suffered a loss to LCI in their second game 70- 44.

The Sr. girls came out in 4th place overall through out the tournament after losing the bronze medal match 74-71 to Cardston.