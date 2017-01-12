Hard Night For High River Basketball Squads

High River teams had a rough night in high school basketball Wednesday, January 11.

The Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves senior boys and girls teams were both soundly beaten by the Holy Trinity Academy Knights in Okotoks.

The girls fell 71-16, while the boys lost 88-56.

Same story for the Highwood Mustangs senior girls in Strathmore as the Spartans came out on top 54-33.

And the Spartans senior boys had their way with the Oilfields Drillers winning 94-57.

A trio of games are on tap for Thursday, January 12 in the Junior Varsity ranks.

The Highwood Mustangs JV boys are in DeWinton to battle the Strathcona Tweedsmuir Spartans.

The Notre Dame Collegiate junior boys are in Strathmore for a date with the Spartans.

And the Oilfields Drillers junior girls are on the road as they take on the Strathcona Tweedsmuir Spartans.