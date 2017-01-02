Heat Gearing Up For Round Two Of Skills Camp

While many will be enjoying watching the World Junior Hockey Championships in the comfort of their homes during the holidays, the Okotoks Oilers scouting staff will be hard at work. It's the 39th…
The Rocky Mountain Raiders defeated the Westman Wildcats 5-1 Wednesday night at the Mac's major midget hockey tournament in Calgary. The Raiders outshot the Wildcats 48-to-15 and scored 4 of their 5…
The Okotoks Oilers have faced just about everything in the first half of the 2016-17 AJHL season but with a 23-8-6 record at the Christmas break they've lived up to their early expectations. After…
It's an off day for the Foothills CFR Chemical Bisons at the Mac's major Midget hockey tournement in Calgary. The Bisons defeated the Alaska Oilers 4-1 Tuesday afternoon to run their record to…
The 50th annual Sugar Bowl is well underway in Raymond Alberta, The Foothills Falcons from Okotoks played against the LCI Rams from Lethbridge on boxing day, but lost 86-73. A second loss today…
The Mac's "AAA" Midget Hockey Tournament is going strong and our Foothills CFR Chemical Bison's are off to a great start. The Bison's took on the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs Monday, and had nearly even…
Coming off of the pre-tournament with a perfect record, Team Canada entered the World Junior Hockey Championship last night feeling ready. Canada squared off against the Russian Junior Team last…
It's a big day in the AAA midget hockey world. The Mac's Hockey Tournament kicks off today, December 26, and the local Foothills CFR Chemical Bisons and the Rocky Mountain Raiders hit the ice. On the…
It's the most wonderful time of year for hockey fans. That's right, the World Junior Hockey Championship is back and it's on home soil this year. Last night, December 23, the pre-tournament wrapped…
The Foothills CFR "AAA" Midget Bisons got a taste of what the competition will be like at this year's Mac's Hockey tournament. The Bisons took on the U-18 Hungarian team last night, December 23, and…
The Rocky Mountain Raiders "AAA" Midget girls are looking for a return trip to the women's finals at the Mac's Major Midget Hockey Tournament again this year. Captain Kennedy Brown says she wants it…
The CFR Chemical Triple 'A' Midget Bisons will once again host one of the international teams partaking in the Mac's Midget Hockey Tournament over the Christmas break Friday night. The Hungarian U-18…
If you're driving through Claresholm over the next little while, you'll know you're in the home of a champion.Fresh off his win in team roping at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this month,…
No luck for the Notre Dame Collegiate senior girls Timberwolves again in High School Basketball Wednesday, December 21. A night after getting thumped 84-16 in Strathmore by the Spartans, they fell to…
The CFR "AAA" Midget Bisons took their second loss of the season Wednesday, December 21, falling 5-4 to the Calgary Northstars in the City. The Bisons head into the Mac's Midget Hockey Tournament…