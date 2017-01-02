Heat Gearing Up For Round Two Of Skills Camp

The High River Heat are ramping up for the New Year's version of their lacrosse skills camp.

Heat Coach Larry Makortoff says it's a good way for players to get a stick back in their hands before the season starts in May.

"We ran it before Christmas there, for eight weeks. It was good. The kids enjoyed it. We had kids from Okotoks and even a few from Calgary. Just to get it going."

The camp's run every Thursday from January 12 to March 2 at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex.