One Goal Games For Both The Bisons & Flyers Saturday

The Okotoks Bisons just barely walked away from the "Snake-Pit" in Coaldale with a 6-5 win Saturday, January 14.

Joshua McCulloch led the way with three goals, including the overtime winner.

Saturday's game was the 13th straight win for the Bisons and the Copperheads fourth straight loss.

The Bisons have an important game Sunday, January 15, against the first place Cochrane Generals at 1:15 P.M. at the Murray Arena.

A one goal game for the High River Flyers Saturday night as well, unfortunately they lost 2-1 to the Banff Academy Bears.

Josh Younker got the Flyers off to a good start scoring the game's opening goal.

However the Bears tied it up on the powerplay later in the first period.

The Bears got the winner just a few minutes later.