High River Flyers Back On Track

The High River Flyers finally got back on the winning track Friday January 20th, trumping the Three Hills Thrashers, 5 to 2.

They went into the third period tied up at 2 but turned on the jets and skated out to a 4-2 lead before potting an empty netter with 38 seconds left in the game.

Mason Mazur netted himself a hat trick, relative new comer Davis Sheldon notched 2 goals and an assist while netminder Billy Cawthorn stopped 23 shots.

The boys now begin their climb up the standings.

The Flyers travel to Three Hills to finish the home and home series Saturday January 21st at 8 pm.