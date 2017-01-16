High River Flyers Fight Until The Bitter End

The High River Flyers put up a good fight Friday, January 13, outshooting Strathmore 31-25 at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex but it wasn't enough to take down the Wheatland Kings.

A deal breaking empty net goal with only 9.5 seconds left in the game handed the Flyers a 6-4 loss.

Newcomer to the team, Davis Sheldon had a great first night out with a goal and two assists.

The Flyers are in Banff on Saturday, January 16, to face the Academy Bears, and then back at the Rec-Plex Sunday, January 15, at 4:30 P.M. for a make up game against the Red Deer Vipers.