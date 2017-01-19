HTA Boys & Girls Dump Spartans

  • Print
A couple of big wins for the Holy Trinity Academy Knights senior girls and boys baksetball teams Wednesday, January 18.

The HTA girls were all over the Strathcona-Tweedsmuir Spartans ladies 76-18, while the HTA boys downed STS 85-35.

Out in Strathmore, the Spartans senior boys and girls were all over their cross-town rivals, the Holy Cross Collegiate Hawks by scores of 72-33 for the girls and 110-57 for the boys.

It's Bonspiel Time!

The Highwood Curling Club's Annual Men's Bonspiel is all set for this weekend. Club Manager John Steel says it's a full house this year. "We've got 24 teams, we could have had 25, but cut it off at…

U-18 Districts Start Of A Long Trip For Local Curlers (VIDEO)

Six Foothills teams are off to the Under-18 District Curling playdowns at the Calgary Curling Club this weekend. Riley Helston, throws third stones for the Jacob Libbus rink out of the Oilfields…

Oilers Welcome Two Of The Best In The AJHL

The Okotoks Oilers host a pair of AJHL North Division teams that are right in the thick of a tight playoff race in the Spruce Grove Saints Friday, January 20, and the Fort McMurray Oil Barons…

Kowal Hit's NHL Milestone Thursday Night

High River's Tom Kowal will referee his 1000th NHL game Thursday, January 19, when the Calgary Flames host the Nashville Predators. Kowal says he wasn't convinced he'd make it this far. "I don't…

Oilers Drop One To Canucks

It took them five tries, but the Calgary Canucks finally got over on the Okotoks Oilers, beating them 4-1 Wednesday, January 18, at the Max Bell Arena in Calgary. The Canucks jumped out to a 1-0…

Oilers Head To Max Bell To Battle Canucks

The Okotoks Oilers will look for more space between those chasing them in the AJHL' South Division Wednesday, January 18, in Calgary. For the fourth time this season the Oilers will face the Canucks…

HTA In DeWinton To Battle Spartans

Four games on the sked Wednesday, January 18, in high school basketball. Okotoks Holy Trinity Academy Knights senior boys and girls take on the Strathcona-Tweedsmuir Spartans in DeWinton. And out in…

Procyshen On Track For Major League Debut?

Okotoks native and former Dawg Jordan Procyshen will be hitting the field with the Boston Red Sox when they kick off spring training February 17. Procyshen, a catcher, who was drafted by the Red Sox…

T-Wolves & Drillers Take Gold In Vulcan Tourney

A trio of local teams finished in the medals at a junior high basketball tournament in Vulcan over the weekend. The Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves junior high boys squad took the gold medal on…

Mustangs Girls Hold Off Spartans

One game in local high school hardcourt action Monday, January 16, as the Highwood Mustangs senior girls beat the Strathcona-Tweedsmuir Spartans 66-35. The win moves the Mustangs into sole possession…

Dawgs Kick Off 10th Anniversary Season This Month

The annual Okotoks Dawgs awards night is just a couple of weeks away. Managing Director John Ircandia says this year is a special year for the Dawgs and it all starts at the banquet, Saturday,…

Another Squeaker For the High River Flyers

The High River Flyers fought until the very end Sunday, January 15, at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex, but just couldn't change their luck. The teams were tied after two periods, but the Red…

Bisons Streak Snapped & A Mixed Bag For Midgets

The Okotoks Bisons stretched their winning streak to 13 games, but couldn't manage 14 over the weekend. They got past the Copperheads 6-5 in overtime Saturday, January 14, in Coaldale, but the league…

Oilers Win Big Over Dragons

The line of Jordan Xavier, Tanner Laderoute and Trey Degraaf were the big difference as the Okotoks Oilers beat up on the Drumheller Dragons 5-1 Sunday, January 15 at the Pason Centennial Arena.…

One Goal Games For Both The Bisons & Flyers Saturday

The Okotoks Bisons just barely walked away from the "Snake-Pit" in Coaldale with a 6-5 win Saturday, January 14. Joshua McCulloch led the way with three goals, including the overtime winner.…
Falcons BBall Sr. Girls

Foothills Sr. Boys And Girls Basketball Teams Out Of Town This Weekend

The Foothills Composite High School Sr. boys competed in the Bev Facey tournament in Sherwood Park this past weekend. The first game of the tournament was on Friday, January 13, where they won 72-53…

High River Flyers Fight Until The Bitter End

The High River Flyers put up a good fight Friday, January 13, outshooting Strathmore 31-25 at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex but it wasn't enough to take down the Wheatland Kings. A deal…

Busy Weekend For Flyers

The new look High River Flyers will be a busy bunch this weekend. They're home to Strathmore Friday, January 13, then travel to Banff Saturday, January 14, for a date with the Academy Bears. Sunday,…

Okotoks Bisons Face A Pair Of Stiff Tests This Weekend

The Okotoks Bisons and their 12 game winning streak are back in action this weekend in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. They head to the "Snakepit" in Coaldale Saturday, January 14, for a date…

Upcoming Events

Holy Spirit Academy Paint Night Fundraiser Jan 20

20 January 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Holy Spirit Academy, High River





Learn how to Help New Canadians Learn English!

21 January 2017 10:30 am - 2:30 pm

Okotoks Public Library





Prophetic Nights at Balm of Gilead

21 January 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Balm of Gilead





Bragg Creek Performing Arts Concert featuring; Elliott Brood

21 January 2017 7:00 pm - 22 January 2017 10:30 pm

Bragg Creek Community Centre, Bragg Creek





Bragg Creek Performing Arts Concert featuring; The Bills

21 January 2017 7:00 pm - 22 January 2017 10:30 pm

Bragg Creek Community Centre, Bragg Creek





Balm of Gilead's 5th Annual 40 Nights Ablaze

21 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Balm of Gilead





Parkland Dance Society

21 January 2017 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

IOOF Community Hall, Cayley, Cayley





