HTA Boys & Girls Dump Spartans A couple of big wins for the Holy Trinity Academy Knights senior girls and boys baksetball teams Wednesday, January 18. The HTA girls were all over the Strathcona-Tweedsmuir Spartans ladies 76-18,…

Oilers Head To Max Bell To Battle Canucks The Okotoks Oilers will look for more space between those chasing them in the AJHL' South Division Wednesday, January 18, in Calgary. For the fourth time this season the Oilers will face the Canucks…

HTA In DeWinton To Battle Spartans Four games on the sked Wednesday, January 18, in high school basketball. Okotoks Holy Trinity Academy Knights senior boys and girls take on the Strathcona-Tweedsmuir Spartans in DeWinton. And out in…

Procyshen On Track For Major League Debut? Okotoks native and former Dawg Jordan Procyshen will be hitting the field with the Boston Red Sox when they kick off spring training February 17. Procyshen, a catcher, who was drafted by the Red Sox…

T-Wolves & Drillers Take Gold In Vulcan Tourney A trio of local teams finished in the medals at a junior high basketball tournament in Vulcan over the weekend. The Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves junior high boys squad took the gold medal on…

Mustangs Girls Hold Off Spartans One game in local high school hardcourt action Monday, January 16, as the Highwood Mustangs senior girls beat the Strathcona-Tweedsmuir Spartans 66-35. The win moves the Mustangs into sole possession…

Dawgs Kick Off 10th Anniversary Season This Month The annual Okotoks Dawgs awards night is just a couple of weeks away. Managing Director John Ircandia says this year is a special year for the Dawgs and it all starts at the banquet, Saturday,…

Another Squeaker For the High River Flyers The High River Flyers fought until the very end Sunday, January 15, at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex, but just couldn't change their luck. The teams were tied after two periods, but the Red…

Bisons Streak Snapped & A Mixed Bag For Midgets The Okotoks Bisons stretched their winning streak to 13 games, but couldn't manage 14 over the weekend. They got past the Copperheads 6-5 in overtime Saturday, January 14, in Coaldale, but the league…

Oilers Win Big Over Dragons The line of Jordan Xavier, Tanner Laderoute and Trey Degraaf were the big difference as the Okotoks Oilers beat up on the Drumheller Dragons 5-1 Sunday, January 15 at the Pason Centennial Arena.…

One Goal Games For Both The Bisons & Flyers Saturday The Okotoks Bisons just barely walked away from the "Snake-Pit" in Coaldale with a 6-5 win Saturday, January 14. Joshua McCulloch led the way with three goals, including the overtime winner.…

Foothills Sr. Boys And Girls Basketball Teams Out Of Town This Weekend The Foothills Composite High School Sr. boys competed in the Bev Facey tournament in Sherwood Park this past weekend. The first game of the tournament was on Friday, January 13, where they won 72-53…

High River Flyers Fight Until The Bitter End The High River Flyers put up a good fight Friday, January 13, outshooting Strathmore 31-25 at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex but it wasn't enough to take down the Wheatland Kings. A deal…

Busy Weekend For Flyers The new look High River Flyers will be a busy bunch this weekend. They're home to Strathmore Friday, January 13, then travel to Banff Saturday, January 14, for a date with the Academy Bears. Sunday,…