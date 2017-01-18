HTA In DeWinton To Battle Spartans

Dawgs Kick Off 10th Anniversary Season This Month The annual Okotoks Dawgs awards night is just a couple of weeks away. Managing Director John Ircandia says this year is a special year for the Dawgs and it all starts at the banquet, Saturday,…

Another Squeaker For the High River Flyers The High River Flyers fought until the very end Sunday, January 15, at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex, but just couldn't change their luck. The teams were tied after two periods, but the Red…

Bisons Streak Snapped & A Mixed Bag For Midgets The Okotoks Bisons stretched their winning streak to 13 games, but couldn't manage 14 over the weekend. They got past the Copperheads 6-5 in overtime Saturday, January 14, in Coaldale, but the league…

Oilers Win Big Over Dragons The line of Jordan Xavier, Tanner Laderoute and Trey Degraaf were the big difference as the Okotoks Oilers beat up on the Drumheller Dragons 5-1 Sunday, January 15 at the Pason Centennial Arena.…

One Goal Games For Both The Bisons & Flyers Saturday The Okotoks Bisons just barely walked away from the "Snake-Pit" in Coaldale with a 6-5 win Saturday, January 14. Joshua McCulloch led the way with three goals, including the overtime winner.…

Foothills Sr. Boys And Girls Basketball Teams Out Of Town This Weekend The Foothills Composite High School Sr. boys competed in the Bev Facey tournament in Sherwood Park this past weekend. The first game of the tournament was on Friday, January 13, where they won 72-53…

High River Flyers Fight Until The Bitter End The High River Flyers put up a good fight Friday, January 13, outshooting Strathmore 31-25 at the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex but it wasn't enough to take down the Wheatland Kings. A deal…

Busy Weekend For Flyers The new look High River Flyers will be a busy bunch this weekend. They're home to Strathmore Friday, January 13, then travel to Banff Saturday, January 14, for a date with the Academy Bears. Sunday,…

Okotoks Bisons Face A Pair Of Stiff Tests This Weekend The Okotoks Bisons and their 12 game winning streak are back in action this weekend in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League. They head to the "Snakepit" in Coaldale Saturday, January 14, for a date…

CFR Bisons Look To Regain Top Spot The CFR "AAA" Midget Bisons will try to climb back into first place in the Alberta Midget Hockey League with a couple of wins this weekend. They kick things off Friday, January 13, at home in…

Hard Night For High River Basketball Squads High River teams had a rough night in high school basketball Wednesday, January 11. The Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves senior boys and girls teams were both soundly beaten by the Holy Trinity…

Oilers Fall In Badlands Battle The Okotoks Oilers took one on the chin Wednesday, January 11, falling 5-2 to the Dragons in Drumheller. Trailing 2-1 after 40 minutes, the Oilers gave up three straight goals in the third period…

Flyers Add Two To Roster The High River Flyers of the Heritage Jr "B" Hockey League have brought in some reinforcements. They've acquired Davis Sheldon of the Calgary Canucks. He was a product of the Foothills Bisons and the…

Varsity Squads Back To Work In High School Basketball There is a quartet of games on tap Wednesday, January 11, in high school basketball. High River's Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves boys and girls varsity teams are in action as they head to Okotoks…