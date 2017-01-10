Ircandia's Influence Growing

Okotoks Dawgs Managing Director John Ircandia has cracked the top 20 on the list of the Most Influential Canadians in Baseball.

He was 21st last year and lands at number 18 on the list this year.

He says it's a big deal, not just for him, but the Dawgs.

"It's sort of the who's who in Canadian Baseball and impacts the sport at the highest levels in the country. So, to be included in that list in a real honour. And I think it's partly a statement about the national profile of the Dawgs and how impressed people are with the support the community has shown the Dawgs over the years."

He says the ranking is a real tribute to Dawgs fans as well as they're the one's who've really put the Dawgs on the map.