It's Bonspiel Time!

The Highwood Curling Club's Annual Men's Bonspiel is all set for this weekend.

Club Manager John Steel says it's a full house this year.

"We've got 24 teams, we could have had 25, but cut it off at 24, which is a bit of surprise that we had that many teams, which is exciting. So, here we go!"

Steel says there's eight teams from the Highwood Club, while the rest of the field is made up of teams from Calgary, Nanton, Vulcan, Claresholm and Black Diamond.

The festivities get going Friday, January 20, and wrap up with the finals Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock.