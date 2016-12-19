Local Midget Teams Rolling Heading Into The Mac's

A win for the Foothills CFR "AAA" Midget Bisons in their lone game of the weekend.

They were 7-1 winners over the Knights of Columbus Pats out of Edmonton Friday, December 16.

They play their final Pre-Mac's Tournament game Wednesday, December 21, in Calgary against the Northstars.

And a couple of wins for the "AAA" Rocky Mountain Raiders Girls out of DeWinton as they beat Lloydminister 8-2 Saturday, December 17, and the Edmonton Pandas 3-1 Sunday, December 18.