Lot's On The Go At The Highwood Curling Club These Days

Business is starting to pick up at the Highwood Curling Club these days as we're starting to get into bonspiel season.

Club Manager John Steel says they've got some big events coming up starting this month.

"January 20th weekend we have our Foothills Men's Bonspiel. February 10th we have our Ladies Bonspiel and then Mixed Southern Playdowns, March 2nd weekend."

He says they're also taking registrations for curlers and teams looking to join one of their league's.

As well they're offering some free ice time Monday night's from 6-to-8 o'clock as part of their "Family Fun Night" drop in.

For more information go to highwoodcurling.ca or phone John at (403)540-5034.