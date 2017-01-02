Mac's AAA Tournament Epic Conclusion

New Years weekend has been a whirlwind for hockey as the Mac's AAA Midget Hockey Tournament comes to an epic finale'.

The foothills CFR Chemical Bison's played 2 games New Years Eve, spanking the calgary royals 3 to 2, but they couldn't make it past the Saskatoon Contacts.

They suffered a 5 to 3 loss, which kept them out of the final game, and ended their perfect record in the tournament.

The Rocky Mountain Raiders Girls, However, made it all the way through to the final game, facing off against the Saskatoon Stars and took first place in the tournament.

The Raiders and Stars were tied at the end of the 3rd period, but would only need a few minutes in over time to pack away the winning goal. They win the Mac's AAA with a final score of 5 to 4.