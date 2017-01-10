Oilers Add Veteran Forward

The Okotoks Oilers made one trade on the AJHL's January 10 trade deadline Tuesday.

The Oilers sent 19 year old veteran defenseman Travis Verveda to the Canmore Eagles in exchange for a veteran forward and over-ager Colby Livingstone.

Livingstone played 55 games in an Eagles uniform and saw first hand in the stands last week at Pason Centennial Arena what his new team is capable of.

"They're a pretty good defensive team," he says. "That was always when I was in Canmore they'd stress that they're good defensively and they can score so I see myself fitting in and scoring goals here, that's the plan anyway."

In 37 games played with the Eagles this season, the Salmon Arm, B.C. native has notched 12 goals and 22 assists while playing with the top two scorers in the AJHL of Logan Ferguson and Okotokian Matt Forchuk.

He says his game is pretty simple going into his Oilers debut.

"For me it's to go out and make plays, get pucks to the net. That's what the coaches expect of me to just create scoring opportunities."

Livingstone has had his share of junior hockey stops in the past, starting his career in Victoria with the Grizzlies before playing in Kootenay Interior Hockey League with the Creston Valley Thundercats and then landing in Canmore last year at the deadline.

He's hoping to close out his Junior "A" career helping the Oilers win a championship and maybe a chance to play college hockey next year.

"They're all really good guys, very knowledgable they understand the game well and they're going to help me out and create opportunities to play next year."

Livingstone will wear number 11 for the Oilers as he's penciled in to play Wednesday night against division rival the Drumheller Dragons.