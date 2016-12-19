Oilers Continue To Roll Heading Into Christmas Break

A couple of wins for the Okotoks Oilers over the weekend.

They beat the Canmore Eagles 3-1 Friday, December 16 in Canmore and then turned around to edge the Bonnyville Pontiacs 2-1 in overtime Saturday, December 17, at the Pason Centennial Arena.

They sit second in the AJHL's South Division, a point up on the third place Calgary Canucks and nine back of first place Brooks.

The Oilers wrap up the season's first half Tuesday, December 20, against the Mustangs at home starting at 7 o'clock.