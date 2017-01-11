Oilers & Dragons Back At In In Drum Wednesday

After splitting a home and home series last week, the Okotoks Oilers and Drumheller Dragons hook up for the third of four meetings this month, Wednesday, January 11, in Drumheller.

The second place Oilers continue to chase the Brooks Bandits for top spot in the AJHL's South Division, while the Dragons are trying to catch the rest of the pack as they sit sixth.

The Oilers are in Camrose Saturday, January 14, and then back home Sunday, January 15 for a matinee against these same Dragons.