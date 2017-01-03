Oilers & Dragons Open Home & Home Series Tuesday

The Okotoks Oilers wake from their long winter's nap and get back to work Tuesday, Jan 3, in the AJHL.

They open a rare mid-week home and home series with the Drumheller Dragons starting Tuesday night in Okotoks.

The Oilers enter the second half of the season in second spot in the South Division with 51 points, three more than the third place Calgary Canucks and nine back of the first place Brooks Bandits.

The Dragons sit sixth with 36 points.

Game time is 7 o'clock at the Pason Centennial Arena.

The Oilers are in Drumheller Wednesday to wrap up the back to back games, then it's back home for a pair this weekend, as they host the Canmore Eagles Friday and the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday.