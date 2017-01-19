Oilers Drop One To Canucks

It took them five tries, but the Calgary Canucks finally got over on the Okotoks Oilers, beating them 4-1 Wednesday, January 18, at the Max Bell Arena in Calgary.

The Canucks jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but the Oilers Tanner Laderoute tied it up before the end of the first, but that would be it for the Oilers offence as the Canucks scored once in the second and twice more in the third to nail the coffin shut.

The loss puts the Oilers just two points up on the third place Canucks for second spot in the AJHL's South Division.

The Oilers are back home Friday, January 20, to battle the Spruce Grove Saints.