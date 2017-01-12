Oilers Fall In Badlands Battle

The Okotoks Oilers took one on the chin Wednesday, January 11, falling 5-2 to the Dragons in Drumheller.

Trailing 2-1 after 40 minutes, the Oilers gave up three straight goals in the third period before it got rough late in the game with both teams sending plenty of players to the box.

The Oilers will try their luck again Saturday, January 14, in Camrose against the Kodiaks.

They'll square off against the Dragons for the fourth time this month Sunday, January 15, at 4:15 P.M. at the Pason Centennial Arena.