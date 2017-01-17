Oilers Head To Max Bell To Battle Canucks

  • Print
The Okotoks Oilers will look for more space between those chasing them in the AJHL' South Division Wednesday, January 18, in Calgary.

For the fourth time this season the Oilers will face the Canucks where they've won all four regular season match-ups.

The Oilers are all alone in second place in the AJHL's South Division with the Canucks four points back in third.

The Oilers are back home for games Friday and Saturday against the Spruce Grove Saints and the Fort McMurray Oil Barons.

