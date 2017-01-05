Oilers Lose Back End Of Home & Home To Dragons The Okotoks Oilers couldn't nail down the sweep against the Drumheller Dragons in their two game home and home series Wednesday, January 4, as they were shut-out 3-0 in Drumheller. The Oilers, who…

Back To Earth For Raiders Girls The Rocky Mountain "AAA" Raiders midget girls are still riding high after winning the Mac's Tournament over the weekend. Coach Paul Pozzi says it sure was something to see. "It was pretty special.…

Oilers Start Stretch Drive With A Win The Okotoks Oilers pulled out a 4-2 win over the Drumheller Dragons in their return from the Christmas break Tuesday, January 3, in Okotoks. It's the Oilers fifth straight win. Forward Tanner…

Power Using Grey Cup Loss As Motivation It's going to be a long off-season for Okotoks Charlie Power. He and the rest of his Calgary Stampeder teammates are still feeling the sting of their Grey Cup loss to Ottawa. Power says you have to…

Oilers & Dragons Open Home & Home Series Tuesday The Okotoks Oilers wake from their long winter's nap and get back to work Tuesday, Jan 3, in the AJHL. They open a rare mid-week home and home series with the Drumheller Dragons starting Tuesday…

Heat Gearing Up For Round Two Of Skills Camp The High River Heat are ramping up for the New Year's version of their lacrosse skills camp. Heat Coach Larry Makortoff says it's a good way for players to get a stick back in their hands before the…

Mac's AAA Tournament Epic Conclusion New Years weekend has been a whirlwind for hockey as the Mac's AAA Midget Hockey Tournament comes to an epic finale'. The foothills CFR Chemical Bison's played 2 games New Years Eve, spanking the…

Bisons Enter Mac's Quarter Finals With Perfect Record The Mac's AAA Hockey Tournament wrapped up round robin play yesterday. The Foothills CFR Chemical Bisons snuffed out the Moose Jaw generals 7 to 4. Zach huber led the team, landing a hat trick on the…

Clayton Pots Winner To Keep Bisons Undefeated At Mac's A close game between the Foothills CFR Chemical Bisons and the Greater Vancouver Canadians ended in a 3 – 2 win for the Bisons Thursday afternoon at the Mac's Midget Tournament. Zach Huber opened the…

Mac's Tournament Is A Junior Scouts Harvest While many will be enjoying watching the World Junior Hockey Championships in the comfort of their homes during the holidays, the Okotoks Oilers scouting staff will be hard at work. It's the 39th…

Raiders Move To 3-and-0 At Mac's The Rocky Mountain Raiders defeated the Westman Wildcats 5-1 Wednesday night at the Mac's major midget hockey tournament in Calgary. The Raiders outshot the Wildcats 48-to-15 and scored 4 of their 5…

Oilers Ready For Second Half The Okotoks Oilers have faced just about everything in the first half of the 2016-17 AJHL season but with a 23-8-6 record at the Christmas break they've lived up to their early expectations. After…

AAA Midgets Undefeated At Mac's It's an off day for the Foothills CFR Chemical Bisons at the Mac's major Midget hockey tournement in Calgary. The Bisons defeated the Alaska Oilers 4-1 Tuesday afternoon to run their record to…

Two Losses Means Foothills Falcons Out Of The Sugar Bowl! The 50th annual Sugar Bowl is well underway in Raymond Alberta, The Foothills Falcons from Okotoks played against the LCI Rams from Lethbridge on boxing day, but lost 86-73. A second loss today…