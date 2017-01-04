Oilers Start Stretch Drive With A Win

The Okotoks Oilers pulled out a 4-2 win over the Drumheller Dragons in their return from the Christmas break Tuesday, January 3, in Okotoks.

It's the Oilers fifth straight win.

Forward Tanner Laderoute says they didn't play the full sixty and were lucky it didn't cost them.

"It's just everyone getting back to normal after a big break. But, I think we rallied and started really well, but we have to play the sixty minutes because you're not always going to win games when you play 40 (minutes)."

The Oilers and Dragons hook up again Wednesday, January 4, in Drumheller.