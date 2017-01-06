Oilers Welcome Eagles In South Division Tilt

  • Print
The Okotoks Oilers will look to get right back in the win column Friday night as they welcome the Canmore Eagles to town.

Okotoks (24-9-3) split their home at home series with the Drumheller Dragons to kick off 2017 winning 4-2 on Tuesday before being shutout by the Dragons on Wednesday 3-0, while Canmore (21-12-4) are seven points back of the Oilers in the South Division currently sitting in the fourth seed.

The Oilers lead the season series 2-1 with their most recent win over the Eagles coming in Canmore December 16 3-1.

Coming into Friday's match-up the Oilers are all alone in second place in the division seven points back of Brooks for first.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Pason Centennial Arena.

The Oilers will also battle the Sherwood Park Crusaders at home on Saturday.

 

