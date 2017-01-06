Oilers Welcome Eagles In South Division Tilt

The Okotoks Oilers will look to get right back in the win column Friday night as they welcome the Canmore Eagles to town.

Okotoks (24-9-3) split their home at home series with the Drumheller Dragons to kick off 2017 winning 4-2 on Tuesday before being shutout by the Dragons on Wednesday 3-0, while Canmore (21-12-4) are seven points back of the Oilers in the South Division currently sitting in the fourth seed.

The Oilers lead the season series 2-1 with their most recent win over the Eagles coming in Canmore December 16 3-1.

Coming into Friday's match-up the Oilers are all alone in second place in the division seven points back of Brooks for first.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Pason Centennial Arena.

The Oilers will also battle the Sherwood Park Crusaders at home on Saturday.