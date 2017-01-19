Oilers Welcome Two Of The Best In The AJHL

The Okotoks Oilers host a pair of AJHL North Division teams that are right in the thick of a tight playoff race in the Spruce Grove Saints Friday, January 20, and the Fort McMurray Oil Barons Saturday, January 21.

Okotoks (27-12-5) comes into their match-up with the Saints (28-13-2) just two points up on the Calgary Canucks for second place in the South Division following their 4-1 loss to the Canucks Wednesday, January 18, in the City.

Spruce Grove is third in the North Dvision and are making their only appearance at the Pason Centennial Arena this year.

The Saints won the first meeting between the two clubs back on October 22, 2016, with a come from behind 4-3 victory.

Saturday, the Oilers host the Fort McMurray Oil Barons who also hold a home win over the Oilers at the Casman Centre back on October 28, 2016, by a 3-1 score.

Game time for both match-ups is 7 P.M.