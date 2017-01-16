Oilers Win Big Over Dragons

The line of Jordan Xavier, Tanner Laderoute and Trey Degraaf were the big difference as the Okotoks Oilers beat up on the Drumheller Dragons 5-1 Sunday, January 15 at the Pason Centennial Arena.

Xavier had a goal and two assists in the win, while Laderoute had a trio of helpers.

Degraaf says they each compliment each other on the ice.

"We play well together. We all like the puck. I think we're all pretty offensive minded. So, it works out and as long as we keep doing that things should be good."

Busy week for the Oilers with three games on the schedule.

They'll kick things off Wednesday, January 18, in Calgary against the Canucks.

They're back home Friday and Saturday to face the Spruce Grove Saints and the Fort McMurray Oil Barons.