Okotoks Bisons Face A Pair Of Stiff Tests This Weekend

The Okotoks Bisons and their 12 game winning streak are back in action this weekend in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League.

They head to the "Snakepit" in Coaldale Saturday, January 14, for a date with the Copperheads.

They lead the third place Copperheads by three points for second spot in the South Division.

The Bisons wrap up the weekend Sunday, January 15, with another big game at home as they take on the Cochrane Generals, who remain seven points up on the Bisons for top spot in the South.

Puck drop is 1:15 P.M. Sunday at the Murray Arena.