Okotoks Bisons Face A Pair Of Stiff Tests This Weekend

The High River Flyers of the Heritage Jr "B" Hockey League have brought in some reinforcements. They've acquired Davis Sheldon of the Calgary Canucks. He was a product of the Foothills Bisons and the…
There is a quartet of games on tap Wednesday, January 11, in high school basketball. High River's Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves boys and girls varsity teams are in action as they head to Okotoks…
After splitting a home and home series last week, the Okotoks Oilers and Drumheller Dragons hook up for the third of four meetings this month, Wednesday, January 11, in Drumheller. The second place…
The Okotoks Oilers made one trade on the AJHL's January 10 trade deadline Tuesday. The Oilers sent 19 year old veteran defenseman Travis Verveda to the Canmore Eagles in exchange for a veteran…
Okotoks Dawgs Managing Director John Ircandia has cracked the top 20 on the list of the Most Influential Canadians in Baseball. He was 21st last year and lands at number 18 on the list this year. He…
Just one game on tap in high school basketball Tuesday, January 10 as the season gets going again after the Christmas break. The Holy Trinity Academy Knights junior boys play host to the Strathmore…
You couldn't find two teams going in more opposite directions. The High River Flyers have lost 13 straight games, while the Okotoks Bisons have won 12 in a row. They met Sunday, January 8, in Okotoks…
Two big wins for the Okotoks Oilers over the weekend. They handed Canmore a 6-0 loss Friday, January 6, then took out Sherwood park 4-1 Saturday, January 7. The Oilers head to Drumheller to face the…
Both the CFR "AAA" Midget Bisons and the Rocky Mountain Raiders "AAA" midget girls got back to work in their respective league's after the Mac's Tournament over the Christmas holiday's. The Bisons…
The High River Flyers were right on the edge of ending their losing streak on Friday. They were in the lead against Banff Academy until just a minute before the end of the third period, but a last…
The Okotoks Oilers totally shut down the Canmore Eagles Friday night. They sent the Eagles flying home after a 6 to 0 defeat, slowly inching their way up in the AJHL South Division just behind the…
The High River Flyers and their 11 game losing streak are back in action Friday, January 6, in the Heritage Junior "B" Hockey League as they get back to work after their Christmas break. They host…
The Okotoks Oilers will look to get right back in the win column Friday night as they welcome the Canmore Eagles to town. Okotoks (24-9-3) split their home at home series with the Drumheller Dragons…
Business is starting to pick up at the Highwood Curling Club these days as we're starting to get into bonspiel season. Club Manager John Steel says they've got some big events coming up starting this…
The Okotoks Oilers couldn't nail down the sweep against the Drumheller Dragons in their two game home and home series Wednesday, January 4, as they were shut-out 3-0 in Drumheller. The Oilers, who…