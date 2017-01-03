Power Using Grey Cup Loss As Motivation

It's going to be a long off-season for Okotoks Charlie Power.

He and the rest of his Calgary Stampeder teammates are still feeling the sting of their Grey Cup loss to Ottawa.

Power says you have to give the Red Blacks credit.

"I think that one's going to be a tough one for a while. But you have to give props to Ottawa, they came out flying and kind of caught us off-guard and they gave us a hell of a game."

Power will be back with the Stamps next year after re-upping for another two years with the club.

The Stamps have also re-signed receiver Kamar Jorden and defensive lineman Quinn Smith over the last couple of days.