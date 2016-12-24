Team Canada Perfect in World Juniors Pre Tourney Action



It's the most wonderful time of year for hockey fans.

That's right, the World Junior Hockey Championship is back and it's on home soil this year.

Last night, December 23, the pre-tournament wrapped up with team Canada adding a win to their perfect 3-0 record.

The home country boys would end it with a 4-3 overtime win against the Swiss with forward Nicolas Roy scoring the game winner in extra time.

Team Canada is back in action in two days time to start the official tournament on Boxing Day, December 26.

They take on Russia at 8 p.m. EST in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre.