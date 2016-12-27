Team Canada Starts Strong In World Juniors

Coming off of the pre-tournament with a perfect record, Team Canada entered the World Junior Hockey Championship last night feeling ready.

Canada squared off against the Russian Junior Team last night. Canada out-shot and out-scored Russia, leaving them high and dry with a score of 5-3.

Dylan Strome and Mathew Barzal were the players to watch, sharing 3 goals and 2 assists between them.

We'll see if they can keep the ball rolling as they prepare for their next game tonight against Slovakia at 8 PM.