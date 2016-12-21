Tough Night For T-Wolves

The Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves senior girls took one on the chin Tuesday, December 20, in high school basketball action.

They were dropped 84-16 in Strathmore by the Spartans.

The T-Wolves are back in action Wednesday, December 21, as they play host to Strathmore's Holy Cross Collegiate Hawks at 5:30 P.M. in High River.

The senior boys T-Wolves and the Hawks hit the court at 7:15 P.M.

The Holy Trinity Academy Knights senior girls and boys are in Strathmore to play the Spartans.