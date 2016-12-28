Two Losses Means Foothills Falcons Out Of The Sugar Bowl!

The 50th annual Sugar Bowl is well underway in Raymond Alberta,

The Foothills Falcons from Okotoks played against the LCI Rams from Lethbridge on boxing day, but lost 86-73.

A second loss today against Edmonton's Ross Shepards means that the Falcon's are out of the tourny after a very close 58-53 game.

The southern Alberta teams are strong this year, as Macgrath, Raymond, Cardston and Lethbridge are the only teams still competing.