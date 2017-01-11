Varsity Squads Back To Work In High School Basketball

There is a quartet of games on tap Wednesday, January 11, in high school basketball.

High River's Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves boys and girls varsity teams are in action as they head to Okotoks to battle the Holy Trinity Academy Knights.

The girls hit the court at 5:30 P.M. with the boys going at 7:15 P.M.

Out in Strathmore, the Highwood Mustangs Senior Girls take on the Spartans, while the Spartans Senior Boys host the Diamond Valley's Oilfields Drillers in the late game.